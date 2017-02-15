39413
37404

West Kelowna  

Warriors denied recognition

- | Story: 188924

City of West Kelowna vehicles will not be emblazoned with stickers recognizing the West Kelowna Warriors RBC Cup championship.

The request, made by local business people hoping to keep the team in the city, was shot down 3-2 by council Tuesday.

"I actually really wrestled with this, because I like the Westside (sic) Warriors, and I don't want to see them leave town... but for me, it came down to our legal opinion and advertising," said Coun. Rick de Jong.

"The report kind of shoots itself in the foot in that it's saying this private business wants to do this in an effort to increase their fan base, a.k.a. sell more tickets. That to me is advertising... so, unfortunately, I can't support it."

De Jong said he is in favour of other creative ways of trying to keep the team in West Kelowna, but feels if they do it for one business, they have to do it for others.

"There's a fine line between expressing pride and advertising. This is a business," said Coun. Carol Zanon.

Mayor Doug Findlater said he recently met with people trying to keep the team in the city. He said they are developing a new business plan and said the signage would help add community spirit to attract new fans.

He added the group estimates the economic impact of the team on the city is about $4 million.

The city has already spent about $1,200 commemorating the championship run on each of the Welcome to West Kelowna signs, and Coun. Rosalind Neis felt another $2,000 was money the city didn't need to spend.

Warriors owner Mark Cheyne has an offer to sell the team to a businessman in Delta. The team would be moved to the Sungod Arena in North Delta.

The Warriors have lost in the neighbourhood of $300,000 over each of the past several years.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More West Kelowna News

37304
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All West Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36599


37590


Real Estate
2869798
209 2388 Baron Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$329,900
more details


37983


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Kimber
Kimber Kelowna SPCA >




39353


TheTango-GiganticThings-0215201757

Gigantic things that prove that size really does matter

Galleries
Next time someone tells you size doesn’t matter, show them these pictures.
TheTango-GiganticThings-0215201767
Gigantic things that prove that size really does matter (2)
Galleries
These boots were made for walking…
First-person drone racing looks absurdly difficult
First-person drone racing looks absurdly difficult
Must Watch
The turn this pilot executes at 0:50 is just… damn. Also,
harrison_ford_involved_in_passenger_plane_air_scare_-_report.jpg
Harrison Ford involved in passenger plane air scare – report
Showbiz
Actor and aviator Harrison Ford narrowly avoided a serious...
TheTango-WeirdWednesday-0213201737
Weird Wednesday – February 15, 2017
Galleries
Do not adjust your display. Weird Wednesday is here.


West Kelowna Quick Links City of West Kelowna
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
Central Okanagan Regional District
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
District of Peachland
Interior Health
School District 23
Westside Tourism
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37593