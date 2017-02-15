Warriors denied recognition

Photo: Facebook

City of West Kelowna vehicles will not be emblazoned with stickers recognizing the West Kelowna Warriors RBC Cup championship.

The request, made by local business people hoping to keep the team in the city, was shot down 3-2 by council Tuesday.

"I actually really wrestled with this, because I like the Westside (sic) Warriors, and I don't want to see them leave town... but for me, it came down to our legal opinion and advertising," said Coun. Rick de Jong.

"The report kind of shoots itself in the foot in that it's saying this private business wants to do this in an effort to increase their fan base, a.k.a. sell more tickets. That to me is advertising... so, unfortunately, I can't support it."

De Jong said he is in favour of other creative ways of trying to keep the team in West Kelowna, but feels if they do it for one business, they have to do it for others.

"There's a fine line between expressing pride and advertising. This is a business," said Coun. Carol Zanon.

Mayor Doug Findlater said he recently met with people trying to keep the team in the city. He said they are developing a new business plan and said the signage would help add community spirit to attract new fans.

He added the group estimates the economic impact of the team on the city is about $4 million.

The city has already spent about $1,200 commemorating the championship run on each of the Welcome to West Kelowna signs, and Coun. Rosalind Neis felt another $2,000 was money the city didn't need to spend.

Warriors owner Mark Cheyne has an offer to sell the team to a businessman in Delta. The team would be moved to the Sungod Arena in North Delta.

The Warriors have lost in the neighbourhood of $300,000 over each of the past several years.