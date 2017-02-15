38866
35303

West Kelowna  

Seeking help to evict rats

- | Story: 188896

West Kelowna council is fed up with the rat problem in the city.

And, they are looking for help from the provincial government.

Council passed a resolution Tuesday which will go before the Southern Interior Local Government Association.

The resolution reads:

WHEREAS in recent years, the Province of BC has seen an increase in the population and distribution of rats for which no provincial strategy exists;

AND WHEREAS rat infestations lead to damage to buildings, electrical wiring and stored food supplies and rats carry diseases that could be transmitted to humans;

THEREFORE BE lT RESOLVED that the Union of BC Municipalities lobby the Ministry of Environment to develop and fund a strategy to reduce and/or control the rat population in B.C.

The idea of bringing a resolution to SILGA was first brought last July when the city was forced to spend $35,000 on emergency repairs in one of its portables, after the stench of dead rats in the walls forced finance department employees to evacuate the premises.

The rat population in the Okanagan exploded about five years ago.

Municipalities have continuously said rat problems on private property are the responsibility of the property owner, not the municipality.

Top Stories
Report a Typo

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More West Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All West Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36509


37590


Real Estate
2551727
214 NW 10th Ave.
.289 bedrooms Private Sale baths
$105,900
more details
38968




Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Kimber
Kimber Kelowna SPCA >




39326


TheTango-GiganticThings-0215201757

Gigantic things that prove that size really does matter

Galleries
Next time someone tells you size doesn’t matter, show them these pictures.
TheTango-GiganticThings-0215201767
Gigantic things that prove that size really does matter (2)
Galleries
These boots were made for walking…
First-person drone racing looks absurdly difficult
First-person drone racing looks absurdly difficult
Must Watch
The turn this pilot executes at 0:50 is just… damn. Also,
harrison_ford_involved_in_passenger_plane_air_scare_-_report.jpg
Harrison Ford involved in passenger plane air scare – report
Showbiz
Actor and aviator Harrison Ford narrowly avoided a serious...
TheTango-WeirdWednesday-0213201737
Weird Wednesday – February 15, 2017
Galleries
Do not adjust your display. Weird Wednesday is here.


West Kelowna Quick Links City of West Kelowna
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
Central Okanagan Regional District
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
District of Peachland
Interior Health
School District 23
Westside Tourism
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37303