Seeking help to evict rats

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

West Kelowna council is fed up with the rat problem in the city.

And, they are looking for help from the provincial government.

Council passed a resolution Tuesday which will go before the Southern Interior Local Government Association.

The resolution reads:

WHEREAS in recent years, the Province of BC has seen an increase in the population and distribution of rats for which no provincial strategy exists;

AND WHEREAS rat infestations lead to damage to buildings, electrical wiring and stored food supplies and rats carry diseases that could be transmitted to humans;

THEREFORE BE lT RESOLVED that the Union of BC Municipalities lobby the Ministry of Environment to develop and fund a strategy to reduce and/or control the rat population in B.C.

The idea of bringing a resolution to SILGA was first brought last July when the city was forced to spend $35,000 on emergency repairs in one of its portables, after the stench of dead rats in the walls forced finance department employees to evacuate the premises.

The rat population in the Okanagan exploded about five years ago.

Municipalities have continuously said rat problems on private property are the responsibility of the property owner, not the municipality.