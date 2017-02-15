Medical building approved

39413
West Kelowna council has given approval for a new downtown medical complex.

The three-storey building is situated at the corner of Dobbin Road and Old Okanagan Highway.

Five dilapidated buildings were recently removed from the property to make way for the development.

The development is expected to consist of general retail on the lower level, a pharmacy and medical clinic of the ground floor and six office spaces on the second floor.

Although the property fronts onto Old Okanagan Highway and Dobbin Road, the site will be accessed via development of the public laneway to the immediate south of the property.

