West Kelowna  

Coyotes killing dogs

A West Kelowna woman says coyotes have been attacking and killing dogs in her neighbourhood at an alarming rate during the past few weeks.

Dawn, who lives in the Bayview area behind the Walmart in West Kelowna, says she's heard coyotes taking dogs in her neighbourhood the past few weeks.

Early Tuesday, she was walking her dog at 2 a.m when she says she heard what sounded like two dogs being killed within five minutes of each other.

“It was absolutely horrific,” she said.

She first heard what sounded like a dog being killed a few weeks ago, also in the morning.

Then, last week, a neighbour heard barking outside.

“She went outside and looked, and (a coyote) was carrying away a dog,” Dawn said.

She says the woman managed to scare off the coyotes, but the dog died on the way to the vet.

Dawn is warning those in the area to keep their animals inside.

“If we stop their food source, hopefully they'll stop coming in,” she said.

The Conservation Officer Service was unable to comment on the issue by publication.

