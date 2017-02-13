39413

West Kelowna  

Truck fire 'intentional'

- | Story: 188709

A pickup truck that was set on fire Sunday night is now being called intentional, according to police.

West Kelowna firefighters arrived on scene just after 10 p.m. to find a brown Dodge Ram pickup caught on fire on Carrington Road.

“Preliminary findings at the scene suggest that the fire may have been intentionally set,” says Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“The charred vehicle has been seized by RCMP, it remains part of the ongoing police investigation and will be examined for evidence by fire and forensic investigators.”

A source that asked to remain anonymous said they witnessed the incident and saw a man dressed in all black run up the road.  

“He then came running down and lit a rag on fire and threw it into the box of the truck which was filled with gasoline,” they said. “The man almost lit himself on fire the flames shot a couple feet out of the back of that truck.”

The man allegedly ran off and jumped in another truck that was parked nearby.

Police would like to speak with the occupants of a newer model white Nissan Titan pickup truck that is connected to the incident.

Anyone with information can contact police at 250-768-2880.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More West Kelowna News

37407
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All West Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36509


37590


Real Estate
2057791
23450 Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, Mexico
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$3,900
more details
38819


38803


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Kit
Kit Kelowna SPCA >






princes_purple_rain_reissue_to_feature_new_music_and_concert_films.jpg

Prince’s Purple Rain reissue to feature new music and concert films

Music
The reissue of Prince's Purple Rain will feature unreleased music and concert films. The Purple Rain reissue will hit stores...
Penguins are clumsy
Penguins are clumsy
Must Watch
Great. Now I want to adopt a penguin. Do you think the SPCA might...
TheTango-DailyDose-0212201761
Bonus Daily Dose – February 13, 2017
Daily Dose
Happy Family Day friends! Enjoy a bonus Daily Dose to wrap up the...
TheTango-DailyDose-0206201767
Bonus Daily Dose – February 13, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Cheers to a short work week!
keanu_reeves_teases_plot_details_for_possible_bill_ted_3.jpg
Keanu Reeves teases plot details for possible Bill & Ted 3
Showbiz
Keanu Reeves has teased fans with plot details for a possible...


West Kelowna Quick Links City of West Kelowna
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
Central Okanagan Regional District
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
District of Peachland
Interior Health
School District 23
Westside Tourism
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37098