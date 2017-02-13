Truck fire 'intentional'

A pickup truck that was set on fire Sunday night is now being called intentional, according to police.

West Kelowna firefighters arrived on scene just after 10 p.m. to find a brown Dodge Ram pickup caught on fire on Carrington Road.

“Preliminary findings at the scene suggest that the fire may have been intentionally set,” says Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“The charred vehicle has been seized by RCMP, it remains part of the ongoing police investigation and will be examined for evidence by fire and forensic investigators.”

A source that asked to remain anonymous said they witnessed the incident and saw a man dressed in all black run up the road.

“He then came running down and lit a rag on fire and threw it into the box of the truck which was filled with gasoline,” they said. “The man almost lit himself on fire the flames shot a couple feet out of the back of that truck.”

The man allegedly ran off and jumped in another truck that was parked nearby.

Police would like to speak with the occupants of a newer model white Nissan Titan pickup truck that is connected to the incident.

Anyone with information can contact police at 250-768-2880.