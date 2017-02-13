Man stuck under building

A man was trapped inside a West Kelowna building after trying to fix the collapsing structure.

West Kelowna firefighters responded to the building located near Gill Road and McKellar Road just after noon on Monday.

The man, believed to be in his 40s, had been speaking with the company who owned the building to determine if he should go in and put additional supports to keep it from sagging.

The company assured him it was safe and that it wouldn’t collapse.

According to RCMP there was about a foot and a half of snow on the building.

When the man entered the building it collapsed.

“Responding crews first had to secure the unstable structure, commonly referred to as a 'quonset hut,' before they could enter it to rescue the lone occupant,” said Brent Watson, assistant fire chief.

RCMP said the excessive snow load on the structure caused the roof to collapse inward pinning the man.

“WKFR crews made several relief cuts in the collapsed metal roof and then shored it up to create a gap around the occupant,” said Watson.

The man is suffering serious but non-life threatening injuries.

“He’s very lucky, very lucky,” said Cpl. Cory Lepine of West Kelowna RCMP.

Lepine said the building is a complete write-off.

Watson said with warm temperatures on the horizon and rain later this week people are reminded to use caution in and around buildings that may be impacted by the increased overhead load.