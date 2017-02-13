Trouble on the Connector

Photo: Contributed

A couple of incidents have been reported on the Coquihalla Connector Monday morning.

A Castanet reader sent in photos of the scenes.

In the first, on the Connector just outside of Peachland, an Altec truck caught fire. The driver had parked it on the shoulder. Flames are visible.

Further up the road, a white pickup truck was flipped on to its side.

Photos show numerous people at the scene, who appear to have been able to get out of the vehicles involved.

