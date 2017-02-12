Sip with sweetheart

Photo: Westside Wine Trail-Hull

For those hoping for an early Valentine's treat, you can travel the Westside Wine Trail Sunday for the Sip with Your Sweetheart event.

Thirteen wineries are participating in the complimentary wine and chocolate tasting from noon to 4 p.m. in West Kelowna.

The event comes just two days before Valentine's Day and gives lovers and others a chance to try out local wines and taste the products of local chefs, bakers and chocolatiers.

Participating wineries can be found online.

