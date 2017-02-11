This bud's not for you

38737
The new head of the West Kelowna RCMP detachment says marijuana dispensaries are illegal – and owners and employees can be charged.

Staff Sgt. Lesli Roseberry made the comment in a letter pertaining to marijuana dispensaries and compassion clubs in the city requested by city council.

As many as five storefront dispensaries are operating in the city.

Roseberry said marijuana continues to be regulated as a controlled substance ... which the RCMP has an obligation to enforce.

"The RCMP is responsible for enforcing Canadian laws as they stand today. Our communities expect that we will take enforcement action to meet this responsibility, and do so in an impartial and professional manner," said Roseberry.

"There is no such this as having a tolerance for marijuana dispensaries."

She said while the force supports efforts to ensure those permitted by law have access to medical marijuana, current legislation does not provide blanket legality to produce, use or sell the drug.

"Owners or employees of a medical marijuana dispensary may be charged with trafficking in a controlled substance should evidence exist to support a charge.

“We support local businesses whose operations are conducted within the current scope of local, provincial and federal laws. Business operators who choose to conduct their operations outside of these laws may be investigated.”

In an unrelated matter, council will debate a zoning bylaw amendment to change commercial medical marijuana regulations when it meets Tuesday.

The amendments would require commercial marijuana facilities to implement security and air filtration systems to reduce odour and public safety risks.

Amendments would also preclude marijuana production facilities within multi-tenant buildings. Production would also be limited to the city's light industrial zones, except when distribution is through a full-service pharmacy.

