Last chance to save hockey

Photo: Wayne Moore Could this scene be repeated again?

Peter Siemers thinks there is still hope to save the West Kelowna Warriors franchise.

A mortgage broker by trade, Siemers hopes to broker a deal to keep the team in West Kelowna.

Last month, it was revealed owner Mark Cheyne was working on a deal to sell the team to a Delta business man. The team would be relocated to the Sungod Arena in North Delta in time for next season.

Now, Siemers is trying to get 10 businesses or business people in the community to pony up $100,000 each to buy the team and keep them at Royal LePage Place.

"I think a deal to keep it here is still alive. There is interest," said Siemers.

"But, without getting it out to the public everybody thinks it's (move) already done. In reality, it's never done until the ink dries."

Siemers believes he has three to four weeks to make it happen.

Cheyne has said publicly he has lost about $300,000 a year over the past several years.

When asked why business people would get involved with a team that has been losing money, he believes a new business plan could turn that around.

He says that begins with increasing the season ticket base.

"Minor hockey benefits from the 50-50 on an ongoing basis. If we can partner with them where every kid gets a (season) ticket...it would mean an increase in fee of $50.

"It's not hard to realize if the Warriors go away, then so does the 50-50 contributions. There's a partnership there."

Siemers also believes business owners would be able to tap into other businesses to purchase a block of tickets.

"I would sign up to visit 20 businesses myself."

The Warriors are completing their 11th season in West Kelowna, and while they boast a solid, and boisterous base of about 700 loyal fans, the team has been unable to attract enough additional fans on a regular basis to fill Royal LePage Place.

Siemers has a meeting scheduled with the city next week as well.

While he understands the city can't do anything financially, he does see an increased role.

He believes the city could include ticket and game information with utility bills and the like.

Any sale of the Warriors still has to be approved by the BC Hockey League's board of governors.