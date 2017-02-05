38866
35303

West Kelowna  

Last chance to save hockey

- | Story: 187881

Peter Siemers thinks there is still hope to save the West Kelowna Warriors franchise.

A mortgage broker by trade, Siemers hopes to broker a deal to keep the team in West Kelowna.

Last month, it was revealed owner Mark Cheyne was working on a deal to sell the team to a Delta business man. The team would be relocated to the Sungod Arena in North Delta in time for next season.

Now, Siemers is trying to get 10 businesses or business people in the community to pony up $100,000 each to buy the team and keep them at Royal LePage Place.

"I think a deal to keep it here is still alive. There is interest," said Siemers.

"But, without getting it out to the public everybody thinks it's (move) already done. In reality, it's never done until the ink dries."

Siemers believes he has three to four weeks to make it happen.

Cheyne has said publicly he has lost about $300,000 a year over the past several years.

When asked why business people would get involved with a team that has been losing money, he believes a new business plan could turn that around.

He says that begins with increasing the season ticket base.

"Minor hockey benefits from the 50-50 on an ongoing basis. If we can partner with them where every kid gets a (season) ticket...it would mean an increase in fee of $50.

"It's not hard to realize if the Warriors go away, then so does the 50-50 contributions. There's a partnership there."

Siemers also believes business owners would be able to tap into other businesses to purchase a block of tickets.

"I would sign up to visit 20 businesses myself."

The Warriors are completing their 11th season in West Kelowna, and while they boast a solid, and boisterous base of about 700 loyal fans, the team has been unable to attract enough additional fans on a regular basis to fill Royal LePage Place.

Siemers has a meeting scheduled with the city next week as well.

While he understands the city can't do anything financially, he does see an increased role.

He believes the city could include ticket and game information with utility bills and the like.

Any sale of the Warriors still has to be approved by the BC Hockey League's board of governors.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More West Kelowna News

38453
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All West Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36509


37590


Real Estate
2551727
214 NW 10th Ave.
.289 bedrooms Private Sale baths
$105,900
more details
38618




Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Peaches
Peaches Kelowna SPCA >






prince_harry_and_meghan_markle_practically_living_together.jpg

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘practically living together’

Showbiz
Actress Meghan Markle and her royal beau Prince Harry are "practically living together" while she's on a break from...
TheTango-GeniusIdeas-0203201714
Genius ideas that we can all appreciate
Galleries
People who come up with ideas like these ones are destined to...
TheTango-GeniusIdeas-0203201704
Genius ideas that we can all appreciate (2)
Galleries
Got any great ideas of your own? Let us know in the comments!
Kia’s football commercial
Kia’s football commercial
Must Watch
Watch Melissa McCarthy during the Big Game as she sets off on a...
michael_buble_and_wife_confirm_cancer-stricken_son_is_progressing_well.jpg
Michael Buble and wife confirm cancer-stricken son is ‘progressing well’
Music
Michael Buble and his wife Luisana Lopilato has confirmed...


West Kelowna Quick Links City of West Kelowna
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
Central Okanagan Regional District
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
District of Peachland
Interior Health
School District 23
Westside Tourism
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada