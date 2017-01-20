37392
West Kelowna  

Blaze guts building

UPDATE: 3:40 p.m.

A resident in the building tells Castanet the fire appears to have started in a kitchen and took off quickly.

The resident said a woman and her two small kids live in the unit and managed to get out safely.

UPDATE: 3:20 p.m.

Firefighters are inside and on the roof of the fire-ravaged building, putting out the remainder of the flames.

Meanwhile, a crowd has gathered outside the building to watch.

A witness said a barbecue was on near where the fire started.

The back of the building is heavily damaged.

– with files from Nicholas Johansen

UPDATE: 3:10 p.m.

Firefighters have managed to knock down flames in a spectacular fire in West Kelowna.

A witness at the scene was picking up her kids from school when she drove past the fire.

"Drove past it and you could feel the heat," she said. "It grew fast. From what I saw driving away the whole inside of one building is just in flames and gone."

UPDATE: 3:05 p.m.

Images and video from the scene of a fire in West Kelowna show a fully engulfed building.

ORIGINAL: 2:50 p.m.

Firefighters are responding to a structure fire in West Kelowna.

The fire is on Ingram Road at the Okanagan Metis & Aboriginal Housing Society.

Black smoke is visible on the skyline.

Castanet has a reporter headed to the scene and will update as details become available.

