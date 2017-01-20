37392

West Kelowna  

Tax fail by mail

Almost everyone has received someone else's mail, but a West Kelowna man has received the same person's mail for 16 years.

And it isn’t just any letters — it's tax information.

“They (keep) sending me private tax information, about investments that they have made,” said Stephane Charette. “In this case it is investments they made for their daughter.”

Charette moved into his West Kelowna home in 2001, and has received at least two pieces of mail every year that's meant for the people who used to live at the address.

“I contacted the company and they said they have been receiving my return to sender mail every single year, but company policy and Revenue Canada says that they have to keep sending it to this particular address,” he said.

Charette never opened the mail out of privacy and would just send it back to the business in Toronto, but after years of frustration he finally opened one in hopes of finding out more information about the individuals.

“This year is the first year that I actually opened the envelope to figure out if I could contact these people … find out anything about them,” he said.

“They have been sending me T5’s and T3’s.”

Charette said he could understand being sent someone else's mail for the first few years, but doesn't understand how this keeps happening.

“I don't think private tax information should be sent to total strangers, even after they know these people don't live here any more,” he said.

After only five minutes of searching online, Charette was able to find contact information online for the family.

“I told (the company) I found the people in just a few minutes, but the supervisor wasn’t willing to do anything to help fix this or even locate them,” said Charette.

The family confirmed they did live in West Kelowna at the residence from 1990 to 1997 and have since moved to Alberta.

Charette said the family plans to call the company to fix the problem.

“I feel quite annoyed that you can tell someone for 16 years, ‘Hey you are sending me other people's tax information,’ and they won't put a stop to it.”

