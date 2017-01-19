Beavers hold park hostage

38416
Beavers have taken over Rotary Trails Park.

The park, known to be home to many beavers, has been closed after the critters' dam building caused Powers Creek to overflow.

“We love the beavers, but they’ve done some renovations in their dens, and apparently it has flooded the trail,” said city spokesperson Kirsten Jones.

Parks staff were dealing with water on top of ice, Thursday.

“The trails are now way too treacherous for people to walk on, so it is something we have to shut down until we are sure it is safe again,” Jones said.

Beavers have gnawed on park trees in the past, she added.

“We love the beavers, and they are the first residents here, so we certainly do want to work around them."

The lakefront park is prone to flooding, and a reopening date is yet to be determined.

“We want to open it as soon as possible, we just want to make sure it is safe,” said Jones.

