West Kelowna  

Trooper to rock Westside

They'll be here for a good time, not a long time.

Canadian rock legends Trooper will be raising a little hell at Royal LePage Place in West Kelowna on June 2.

Tickets go on sale at 8:30 a.m. today.

The concert will be the first live concert at the arena in its nine-year history.

Schell Shock Entertainment's Mike Schell, also known as a minor hockey coach, is partnering with TCB Rock 'N Roll Legends to put on the show. A portion of each ticket sold will be donated to West Kelowna Minor Hockey, to be given as a bursary for underprivileged youth to play the sport.

Trooper, arguably Canada's longest-serving party rock band, has sold millions of records and is one of Canada's top five selling bands of all time.

In 2012, songwriters Ra McGuire and Brian Smith were awarded SOCAN's prestigious National Achievement Award to acknowledge their contribution to Canada's songwriting legacy.

The band's most famous hits include: We're Here for a Good Time (Not a Long Time), Raise a Little Hell, Boys in the Bright White Sportscar, Two For the Show, Pretty Lady, Good Ol' General Hand Grenade, Round, Round We Go, Santa Maria, Janine, and more.

According to writer Ryan Sparks, Trooper "have woven their way into the fabric of this country like no other bands have been able to do. Tune into any radio station from Vancouver to St John's, and you're bound to encounter one of their dozen hit radio anthems that are still featured in heavy rotation to this day."

All seats for the show are reserved. Tickets prices are $50 and $60 plus service charges. They are available at www.etixnow.com or 1-888-790-1477.

