West Kelowna  

New cops to patrol city

West Kelowna city council has approved the hiring of two new RCMP members.

The additional officers were endorsed this week as council began a detailed review of the 2017 budget and 10-year financial plan.

While the new officers have been budgeted for, it could take up to a year, or more, before those boots hit the ground.

New officers approved by Kelowna city council more than a year ago have still not arrived.

The new hires are two of eight full time positions included in the 2017 budget. Council also approved the hiring of six summer students to work in engineering, roads and parks departments.

Council has already given preliminary approval to a three per cent tax increase for the coming year. That's on par with increases over the past four years, and well above the 2.24 per cent increase in 2011.

The 2017 tax hike works out to an additional $45 for the owner of a $400,000 home in West Kelowna.

Growth was budgeted at one per cent, but is projected at 1.46 per cent. A final number will be provided March 31. If growth hit projections, the additional .46 per cent would work out to an additional $129,000 in taxes.

Council also budgeted $23.1 million in capital expenditures this year.

Among the pricier items, $4.6 million for Phase 2 of the Boucherie Road Wine Trail, $1.25 million for water main replacement on Boucherie Road, $1.1 million for replacement of the Shannon Lake Bridge and $1 million for ongoing road rehabilitation work.

The city also plans to spend $200,000 on walkway repairs, $600,000 for pedestrian infrastructure improvements and $666,000 for its bridge maintenance program.

Grants-in-aid will be considered by council at an upcoming meeting.

The city will present its 10-year plan to the public at an open house Wednesday, Feb. 15, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Westbank Library.

