38416
38196

West Kelowna  

Wildfire break-in update

- | Story: 186287

A possible sentencing hearing has been set for a man who broke into an evacuated home during the Smith Creek wildfire in July 2015.

Justice Peter Rogers convicted Niso Kamhakoataew of unlawfully being in a dwelling on Dec. 16, after his fingerprints were found inside an evacuated home on Cobblestone Road.

The owner of the home returned home to find her house broken into and several bottles of wine missing.

Along with Kamhakoataew's prints, another set of unidentified prints were found. Rogers did not find Kamhakoataew guilty of theft, as the second set of prints cast doubt on who actually stole the bottles.

A pre-sentence report is being prepared to assist Rogers in sentencing. The report will include interviews with Kamhakoataew's family, his history and his risk to reoffend

Kamhakoataew, who has no previous criminal record, will appear in Supreme Court on Feb. 20, when Rogers will review the report. He may decide to sentence Kamhakoataew at the same time. 

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More West Kelowna News

37167
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All West Kelowna News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
36599


37590


Real Estate
2919699
410-539 Yates Road
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$219,888
more details




Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Deb
Deb Kelowna SPCA >




37432


TheTango-DailyDose-0112201791SLIDER

Daily Dose – January 18, 2017

Daily Dose
Take aim at today’s Daily Dose!
TheTango-DailyDose-0112201799
Daily Dose – January 18, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Don’t worry, Czech’s are also welcome here…
ed_sheeran_pushed_back_albums_release_to_avoid_u.s._election_clash.jpg
Ed Sheeran pushed back album’s release to avoid U.S. election clash
Music
Ed Sheeran delayed the release date of his new album to avoid...
TheTango-CleverStreetArt-0116201768
Clever street art that interacts with its surroundings
Galleries
Its just a dirty wall or grimy street in until someone with...
TheTango-CleverStreetArt-0116201778
Clever street art that interacts with its surroundings (2)
Galleries
This street art is so clever that it becomes part of its...


West Kelowna Quick Links City of West Kelowna
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
Central Okanagan Regional District
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
District of Peachland
Interior Health
School District 23
Westside Tourism
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37379