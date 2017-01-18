Wildfire break-in update

Photo: Facebook

A possible sentencing hearing has been set for a man who broke into an evacuated home during the Smith Creek wildfire in July 2015.

Justice Peter Rogers convicted Niso Kamhakoataew of unlawfully being in a dwelling on Dec. 16, after his fingerprints were found inside an evacuated home on Cobblestone Road.

The owner of the home returned home to find her house broken into and several bottles of wine missing.

Along with Kamhakoataew's prints, another set of unidentified prints were found. Rogers did not find Kamhakoataew guilty of theft, as the second set of prints cast doubt on who actually stole the bottles.

A pre-sentence report is being prepared to assist Rogers in sentencing. The report will include interviews with Kamhakoataew's family, his history and his risk to reoffend

Kamhakoataew, who has no previous criminal record, will appear in Supreme Court on Feb. 20, when Rogers will review the report. He may decide to sentence Kamhakoataew at the same time.