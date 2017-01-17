New high school in West K

Photo: Castanet File Photo

Glenrosa middle school could become a second high school in West Kelowna.

A proposal to that effect is part of a Westside Area Study the board of School District 23 will be asked to forward to the Ministry of Education.

It's part of a long-term facility plan for the Westside initiated back in 2012.

In order to meet growth and enrolment projections, seven options designed to address capacity, reconfigure grades and include a middle entry French Immersion program were reviewed.

The board will be asked to approve a plan where a new middle school would be built on the George Pringle Elementary School site while maintaining George Pringle Elementary, and converting Glenrosa middle school to a high school.

Schools in the city would also be configured to K to Grade 5, Grade 6 to 8, and Grade 9 to 12.

The price tag is expected to be just north of $29 million.

The district's Planning and Facilities committee will review the proposal Wednesday.

If approved, the Westside Area Study would be submitted to the province.