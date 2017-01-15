Sledder rescued by winch

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE: 12:25 p.m.

An injured snowmobiler has been lifted out of the backcountry in the North Thompson region by the Okanagan-based winch rescue team.

The team was flown out by a B.C. Air Rescue helicopter from West Kelowna earlier this morning.

The injured sledder, believed to be male, will be transported to a hospital or a waiting ambulance, said Ian Wilson, vice president of Wildcat Helicopters.

An RCMP helicopter is said to have spotted the victim early this morning in the Smoke Creek area south of Blue River, but could not land in the steep terrain.

The specialized team was then called in to help out.

Castanet will provide further details when they become available.

A B.C. Air Rescue helicopter with a winch rescue team has been called in to help in the rescue of a person in a mountainous area near Clearwater, north of Kamloops.

The team was called in to attempt "the extraction of an injured party" after an RCMP helicopter in the region was unable to land, said Ian Wilson, vice president of Wildcat Helicopters.

Wilson was unable to provide further details on the location of the individual.

He said the chopper left West Kelowna around 10:20 a.m.