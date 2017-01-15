Chopper, team to rescue

Photo: Contributed

A B.C. Air Rescue helicopter with a winch rescue team has been called in to help in the rescue of a person in a mountainous area near Clearwater, north of Kamloops.

The team was called in to attempt "the extraction of an injured party" after an RCMP helicopter in the region was unable to land, said Ian Wilson, vice president of Wildcat Helicopters.

Wilson was unable to provide further details on the location of the individual.

He said the chopper left West Kelowna around 10:20 a.m.