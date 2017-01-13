Broken bus clogs traffic

Photo: Kevin Rothwell

UPDATED: 1:30 p.m.

The West Kelowna RCMP were assisting a Greyhound bus that was having mechanical issues Friday morning.

Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey of the Kelowna RCMP says the officer remained with the bus until a tow truck came to remove it from the roadside.

ORIGINAL: 1 p.m.

RCMP were taking particular interest in a Greyhound bus in West Kelowna, Friday.

Police were seen on board and around the bus, at Highway 97 and Gossett Road, just before 11 a.m.

The bus was hooked up to a heavy wrecker tow truck, and another bus was seen in the parking lot of a nearby shopping centre.

It's not yet known if police were looking for someone on the bus or if it was a simple breakdown.

Castanet has reached to both Greyhound and the RCMP for more details.

The bus, No. 6272, was bound for Vancouver, according to the sign in its windshield.

The incident caused a brief traffic tie-up in the southbound lanes of Highway 97, heading into downtown Westbank.