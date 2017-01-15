New Westside boat launch

Photo: Google Street View

The regional district is proposing a second boat launch on the west side of Okanagan Lake.

The district is applying to various provincial agencies to establish a boat launch at the end of Bancroft Road in Wilson's Landing.

Application will be made to the province for a Crown land tenure License of Occupation. In addition, staff will apply to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure for a permit to construct a boat launch and amenities.

The area off Bancroft Road has been used by locals to launch boats.

There is just one boat launch on the west side of the lake at Fintry Provincial Park.

A second boat launch next to Bear Creek Provincial Park was shut down more than a decade ago. The area was used as a construction site for pontoons for the William R. Bennett Bridge.

The regional district will also consult with the Wilson's Landing community to discuss financial considerations for development of the boat launch. Those will be considered during the 2017 board budget discussions.