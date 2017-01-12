37392

Date from hell in court

A Peachland man who abducted and threatened a woman he met through an online dating site briefly appeared in court by video on Thursday.

Jean-Francois Dufour, 36, has been in custody since Aug. 18 when he was arrested for kidnapping, forcible confinement, sexual assault and uttering threats.

He pleaded guilty in October 2016.

The accused and victim met in person several times before the incident took place on Aug. 12.

The man allegedly picked up a woman up in his silver 2000 Dodge Durango in Peachland and when the woman wanted to get out of the vehicle, he continued to drive around for several hours against her will.

Six days after the incident, police were able to track down the man’s truck and arrested him.

The woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries from the altercation.

Dufour is set to have a psychiatric assessment by Feb. 16 and will appear in court on Feb. 20 at 10:30 a.m.

