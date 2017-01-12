37392
Want to bend the ear of your MP for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola?

You'll have your chance this weekend.

Dan Albas is hosting is hosting two public town hall events.

The first is at Westbank Lions Hall in West Kelowna.

It takes place Saturday, 3-4:30 p.m. at 2466 Main St.

On Sunday, Kelowna gets its chance at A.S. Matheson Elementary School, â€‹2090 Gordon Dr.

That meeting also runs from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

"It's a new year, what's on your mind? Join Dan to share your thoughts on topics like healthcare, the economy, jobs, and other issues important to you," Albas's office says in a press release.

38027


