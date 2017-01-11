Water rates going up

37392
West Kelowna residents will be paying more for water in 2017 - a lot more.

City council Tuesday gave first three readings to an amendment to its fees and charges bylaw, authorizing the increased fees.

The new fees are needed due to 'significant cost pressures.'

Rates will go up 15 per cent for the Pritchard, West Kelowna Estates, Sunnyside and Lakeview water system users, and a 10 per cent increase for Westbank water system users.

The estimated cost increase for a residential, single family home per year is as follows:

  • $54 for Westbank users
  • $58 for Pritchard, West Kelowna Estates and Sunnyside users
  • $49 for Lakeview users

The new rates are retroactive to Jan. 1 which prompted Coun. Rick de Jong to vote against the bylaw.

While it has to be done, de Jong said he struggled with making the rates retroactive at the beginning of the month.

Coun. Carol Zanon also voted against the bylaw. She said she needed more information as to why the increase for Lakeview water users was less than the other areas when it is the Lakeview system that needs missions of dollars for a new treatment plant.

Rates are expected to rise significantly on an annual basis as the city gets ready to make significant capital improvements to all water systems.

A water rate study has been put on hold while the city awaits word on a grant application to the Clean Water and Wastewater fund.

That grant would pay for 83 per cent of the $54 million required in system upgrades.

Lakeview water users were under a water quality advisory for three months last year. The advisory eventually prompted the city to make free water available to residents.

