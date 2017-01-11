Slide repair could top $1M

Photo: Carol Wardley

The District of Peachland says costs to repair damage to Renfrew Road following last Friday's landslide could top $1 million.

In a press release, Wednesday, the district said its consultants and geotechnical engineers believe the slide to be an anomaly.

"Landslides do not usually occur in cold temperatures such as we have been experiencing for the past few weeks," the district said.

A small residential water leak was detected and repaired after the slide. It's not known if that triggered the break, but it is not considered significant to the slide situation.

The official cause has not been determined.

"Ground water is suspected, and it continues to flow into the slide area, making the area unstable and unsafe for workers."

A drone will fly over the area this week, to provide video that will help determine next steps.

Staff are working with Emergency Management BC and the regional emergency management program to access funding assistance.

Costs for a short-term solution could reach $250,000, but would be "thrown away" when a permanent solution is put in place. And, a long-term repair could reach $1,000,000 or more, the district said. A permanent solution would take an estimated three to four months.

Meanwhile, traffic lights have been installed on either side of the one-way section of Renfrew, to permit better access for residents.

All but five homes in the area affected by the sewer line break during the slide have been reconnected, with work continuing to return service to those remaining. One property does not have vehicle access.

The priority is securing the site and the safety of the public, the district said.

Council will decide in the next few weeks on what route to take on the repairs.

