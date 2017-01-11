Roundabout the wine route

Photo: Stantec Consulting Ltd

Regular users of Boucherie Road in West Kelowna could soon be asked to navigate not one, but two roundabouts.

A roundabout at Boucherie and Hudson roads is part of the design plan for the second phase of the Wine Route approved by council Tuesday.

However, council also requested a second roundabout at Boucherie and Anders roads be designed and costed out.

Phase 2 would run from Stuart to Ogden roads. The first phase from Highway 97 to Stuart was opened in November of 2012.

Phase 1 included centre medians which Mayor Doug Findlater says will not be part of this second phase.

However, he said other features such as curbs, bike paths, sidewalks and similar looking lamp posts and standards will be part of the new design.

And, at least one roundabout.

Findlater said one side of Boucherie will include continuous sidewalks, while the other side will include sidewalks, where appropriate, in front of developments. Gaps in the sidewalks could be completed at a later date.

Council also agreed to close off both Skyline and Stevenson roads as part of the project. Findlater was the lone dissenter which will see traffic rerouted to Anders Road.

Council will give early budget approval for the project later this month to get the design work started.

While nobody is making any promises, Findlater said the project could be completed before the end of the year.

Council has budgeted just over $5 million for Phase 2 as part of the city's 10-year capital plan.