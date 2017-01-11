37392

West Kelowna  

New name resonates

The new amphitheatre at Memorial Park in West Kelowna has a new name.

The amphitheatre, which officially opened last summer, will be known as the Annette Beaudreau Amphitheatre.

Beaudreau was a long-time city and regional district employee, who passed away last year after a long battle with cancer.

Mayor Doug Findlater made the announcement at council Tuesday.

"As the creator of Music in the Park, city liaison with Westside Daze, a longtime organizer of Communities in Bloom, advocate for the cultural sector in West Kelowna, and an individual who continually tried to bring vibrancy and energy to the community, this facility best suits the criteria in the parks naming policy," said Findlater.

A formal dedication will be held later this year.

