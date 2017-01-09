Cars destroyed in fire

38252
Three cars in various stages of restoration were destroyed by fire Monday morning.

The fire, at a residential property in Killiney Beach, broke out shortly before 10 a.m.

North Westside Fire Department Lieut. Graeme Headley, says crews were able to contain the fire to an open outbuilding that housed the three vehicles.

"When we showed up all three cars were on fire, the structure was on fire and the trees were on fire," said Headley.

He says the owner's home and a neighbours home were not threatened by the blaze.

Headley says investigators will head back to the scene Tuesday morning to try and determine the cause of the fire.

"From what I can tell, the middle car caught on fire first, just from the amount of fire damage to the other two vehicles."

The undercarriage and fuel tanks of all three vehicles were on fire. Headley says that means crews had to keep a safe to put the fire out before getting any closer.

