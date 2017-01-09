Still in the dark

Photo: BC Hydro

UPDATE: 2:15 p.m.

Dozens of residents in the Traders Cove area are still without power.

BC Hydro said power had been restored at 12:30 p.m., but that's apparently not the case for everyone.

One residents tells Castanet dozens of homes remain in the dark and BC Hydro crews are working on power lines in the area.

Meanwhile, BC Hydro has a new outage alert on its website saying about 410 customers off Westside Road, near Nancee Way, are also impacted by an outage.

There is no estimated restoration time.

UPDATE: 1:05 p.m.

It's likely a fallen branch cut power to nearly 3,000 customers on the Westside for an hour Monday.

BC Hydro community relations manager Dag Sharman said crews patrolled the line but couldn't find a cause. He said that means a branch probably touched the lines, a common cause of power outages after heavy snow.

Power was restored at about 12:30 p.m.

He said customers can be prepared with a 72-hour emergency kit and an emergency plan.

UPDATE: 12:45 p.m.

Power has been restored to customers on the Westside.

UPDATE: 12:20 a.m.

BC Hydro says its crews are on their way to the outage and aren't expected to be on site until nearly 1 p.m.

ORIGINAL: 11:50 a.m.

Nearly 3,000 customers on the Westside are without power.

BC Hydro says it's investigating why 2,900 customers from Boucherie Road to north of Traders Cove are in the dark.

Power went out at about 11:30 a.m.

There is no estimated time of restoration.

Castanet will update as information becomes available.