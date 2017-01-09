Power restored to 3,000

Photo: BC Hydro

UPDATE: 12:45 p.m.

Power has been restored to customers on the Westside.

UPDATE: 12:20 a.m.

BC Hydro says its crews are on their way to the outage and aren't expected to be on site until nearly 1 p.m.

ORIGINAL: 11:50 a.m.

Nearly 3,000 customers on the Westside are without power.

BC Hydro says it's investigating why 2,900 customers from Boucherie Road to north of Traders Cove are in the dark.

Power went out at about 11:30 a.m.

There is no estimated time of restoration.

Castanet will update as information becomes available.