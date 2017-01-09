38252

West Kelowna  

Power restored to 3,000

- | Story: 185530

UPDATE: 12:45 p.m.

Power has been restored to customers on the Westside.

UPDATE: 12:20 a.m.

BC Hydro says its crews are on their way to the outage and aren't expected to be on site until nearly 1 p.m. 

ORIGINAL: 11:50 a.m.

Nearly 3,000 customers on the Westside are without power.

BC Hydro says it's investigating why 2,900 customers from Boucherie Road to north of Traders Cove are in the dark.

Power went out at about 11:30 a.m.

There is no estimated time of restoration.

Castanet will update as information becomes available.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More West Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All West Kelowna News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
36509


37590


Real Estate
2874346
5346 Signet Cr
Scott Aaltonen bedrooms ReMax Kelowna baths
$1,195,000
more details


37977


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Cagney
Cagney Kelowna SPCA >




37968


screen-shot-2017-01-09-at-11-10-13-am

A wire spool rolling down the highway

Must Watch
This wooden spool wanted to get to Uniontown, PA and it didn’t want to wait. Roll free, cowboy.   CAUGHT ON CAM: Viewer...
ed_sheeran_issued_a_speeding_ticket.jpg
Ed Sheeran issued a speeding ticket
Music
Ed Sheeran was slapped with a fine after he was caught speeding...
The ‘Ice Disc’ is our new favourite natural phenomenon
The ‘Ice Disc’ is our new favourite natural phenomenon
Must Watch
An ice disc forms when a section of ice on a partially frozen...
slider
Best of Seven Avocado
Galleries
Here at The Tango, we love Avocado! Maybe you do too? Vote for...
brad_pitt_greeted_with_applause_for_surprise_golden_globes_appearance.jpg
Brad Pitt greeted with applause for surprise Golden Globes appearance
Showbiz
Brad Pitt was greeted by rapturous applause as he made a surprise...


West Kelowna Quick Links City of West Kelowna
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
Central Okanagan Regional District
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
District of Peachland
Interior Health
School District 23
Westside Tourism
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38020