No longer in the dark

UPDATE: 4:28 p.m.



Power has been restored to residents in Traders Cove after an outage left thousands without power on Monday.

Dag Sharman of BC Hydro said repairs were restored at 12:29 p.m. but the power would have been taken out at two different times so the repair could be done safely.

A resident of Traders Cove said they have been having on-and-off outages all day long.

“We lost power three to four times,” said Sean Glendinning.

Glendinning said his power has been restored since about 3:15 p.m.

Sharman said that the cause of the power outage is unknown.

"Our crews went out to patrol the line to see if they can see the outage, but they didn't see anything,” Sharman said.

UPDATE: 2:15 p.m.

Dozens of residents in the Traders Cove area are still without power.

BC Hydro said power had been restored at 12:30 p.m., but that's apparently not the case for everyone.

One residents tells Castanet dozens of homes remain in the dark and BC Hydro crews are working on power lines in the area.

Meanwhile, BC Hydro has a new outage alert on its website saying about 410 customers off Westside Road, near Nancee Way, are also impacted by an outage.

There is no estimated restoration time.

UPDATE: 1:05 p.m.

It's likely a fallen branch cut power to nearly 3,000 customers on the Westside for an hour Monday.

BC Hydro community relations manager Dag Sharman said crews patrolled the line but couldn't find a cause. He said that means a branch probably touched the lines, a common cause of power outages after heavy snow.

Power was restored at about 12:30 p.m.

He said customers can be prepared with a 72-hour emergency kit and an emergency plan.

UPDATE: 12:45 p.m.

Power has been restored to customers on the Westside.

UPDATE: 12:20 a.m.

BC Hydro says its crews are on their way to the outage and aren't expected to be on site until nearly 1 p.m.

ORIGINAL: 11:50 a.m.

Nearly 3,000 customers on the Westside are without power.

BC Hydro says it's investigating why 2,900 customers from Boucherie Road to north of Traders Cove are in the dark.

Power went out at about 11:30 a.m.

There is no estimated time of restoration.

Castanet will update as information becomes available.