Looking for stolen ATV

Photo: Andrew Kuiack

A man is looking for help finding his side-by-side, which was stolen Friday morning from Glenrosa.

Andrew Kuiack's neighbour told him she noticed his 2013 Wildcat 1000 quad and the trailer it was parked on went missing from his home Friday before noon.

The trailer was found ditched in another spot in the Glenrosa area, which Kuiack believes might mean it's been stored in a garage somewhere.

Anyone with information on the quad's whereabouts is asked to call police.