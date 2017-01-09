38252

West Kelowna  

Looking for stolen ATV

- | Story: 185507

A man is looking for help finding his side-by-side, which was stolen Friday morning from Glenrosa.

Andrew Kuiack's neighbour told him she noticed his 2013 Wildcat 1000 quad and the trailer it was parked on went missing from his home Friday before noon.

The trailer was found ditched in another spot in the Glenrosa area, which Kuiack believes might mean it's been stored in a garage somewhere.

Anyone with information on the quad's whereabouts is asked to call police. 

Top Stories
Report a Typo

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More West Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All West Kelowna News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
36599


37590


Real Estate
2649013
Siena at Sarsons Condos Now Selling
$359,900
more details


37977


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Cagney
Cagney Kelowna SPCA >




36585


slider

Best of Seven Avocado

Galleries
Here at The Tango, we love Avocado! Maybe you do too? Vote for your favourite dish below!
brad_pitt_greeted_with_applause_for_surprise_golden_globes_appearance.jpg
Brad Pitt greeted with applause for surprise Golden Globes appearance
Showbiz
Brad Pitt was greeted by rapturous applause as he made a surprise...
Cowboy lassos escaped calf from hood of cop cruiser
Cowboy lassos escaped calf from hood of cop cruiser
Must Watch
He’s a cowboy, on a steel horse he rides…
How to clear a road without a snowplow
How to clear a road without a snowplow
Must Watch
When you live in Northern Ontario, you know all the tricks about...
thetango-dailydose-1206201678
Daily Dose – January 9, 2017
Daily Dose
Take aim at today’s Daily Dose!


West Kelowna Quick Links City of West Kelowna
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
Central Okanagan Regional District
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
District of Peachland
Interior Health
School District 23
Westside Tourism
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38020