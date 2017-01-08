37392

West Kelowna  

Crash blocks Antler Hill

UPDATE: 7:37 p.m.

The crash on Antler Hill in Peachland has been cleaned up, with traffic back in motion.

Terryn Kennedy says traffic was at a standstill for about 20 minutes before it got moving again.

Kennedy said the road conditions were rough, with snow sticking to the pavement, adding that cars continued to travel at high speeds despite the conditions.

Kennedy said she didn't get a look at the crash, which was cleared up by the time she got to the scene, but said "the tires tracks were everywhere."

It's still not clear the severity of the accident or whether any serious injuries were suffered.

Castanet will update as more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL: 7:11 p.m.

A crash on Antler Hill in Peachland had traffic backed up for miles earlier Sunday evening.

A witness says traffic was at a standstill at 5:30 p.m., but few details are currently available on the crash.

It's unknown at this time whether traffic has resumed in the area or not.

Castanet will update when more information is available.

