38252
37302

West Kelowna  

Slide had warning signs

- | Story: 185340

UPDATE: 4:50 p.m.

Peachland Mayor Cindy Fortin says traffic is flowing again on Highway 97.

She stopped by the scene of the landslide on Renfrew Road to inspect the damage and says "It will be quite some time before Renfrew returns to two lanes."

Almost a full lane of the street collapsed in the landslide, Friday, which sent earth and trees tumbling down onto Highway 97.

Fortin said the municipality had been monitoring cracks that appeared in the road for a few days, along with some minor erosion.

Crews were working to cap off utility and water lines before the slide and line break – they just didn't get finished in time, she said.

Geotechnical reports will now be reviewed to determine what caused the landslide.

UPDATE: 3 p.m.

Emergency repairs are underway on a sewer line break at the scene of a landslide in Peachland.

Due to a power pole being undermined in the slide, power will be out for customers from Lipsett Street south to the Fish Lake area for what is expected to be a brief period this afternoon.

UPDATE: 2:45 p.m.

The District of Peachland says the landslide has limited traffic on Highway 97 to single-lane alternating, just north of Antlers Beach.

Emergency crews and equipment are on site, clearing the debris and managing traffic, along with staff and geotechnical engineers.

The slide ruptured a sewer main in the same location, and BC Hydro crews are on site monitoring a power pole that has been undermined.

No homes are threatened by the collapse, and no one has been injured.

Residents in the area are urged to reduce their water and sewer use as much as possible until further notice.

UPDATE: 1:40 p.m.

Photos from the scene of a landslide in Peachland show a large mass of earth and trees has slumped down off a hillside and is covering the southbound lane of Highway 97.

The slide happened on the stretch beside the lake where Highway 97 is two lanes wide.

The material appears to have fallen down from Renfrew Road.

ORIGINAL: 1:15 p.m.

Castanet is receiving reports that traffic on Highway 97 is tied up by a rockslide at Renfrew Road in Peachland.

Renfrew is a small frontage road, on the southbound side of the highway where it runs along the shore of Okanagan Lake.

It's unclear if any material involved in the slide is covering the highway, or just Renfrew.

Send your news, photos and video to [email protected]

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More West Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All West Kelowna News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
36509


37590


Real Estate
2877500
235 Sadler road
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$425,000
more details


34963


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Chief
Chief Kelowna SPCA >




38138


screen-shot-2017-01-05-at-2-18-22-pm

TGIF Gifs – January 6, 2016

Galleries
Back for 2017, it’s the best gifs of the week! The birth of a supervillain In Australia, even the sky wants to kill you Guy...
screen-shot-2017-01-05-at-2-46-40-pm
TGIF Gifs – January 6, 2016 (2)
Galleries
Did we mention we like dogs? untitled untitled And……
You can see the frustration of the mascot…
You can see the frustration of the mascot…
Must Watch
People falling down is truly the purest form of humor.
nicole_kidman_and_keith_urban_tell_kids_its_kissy_kissy_time_to_get_privacy.jpg
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban tell kids it’s ‘kissy kissy time’ to get privacy
Showbiz
Nicole Kidman is surprisingly upfront with her children when it...
Guy flying his drone up a mountain, gets amazing footage
Guy flying his drone up a mountain, gets amazing footage
Must Watch
This isn’t one of those cheap drones you walk out of Best...


West Kelowna Quick Links City of West Kelowna
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
Central Okanagan Regional District
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
District of Peachland
Interior Health
School District 23
Westside Tourism
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37524