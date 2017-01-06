Photo: Cynthia Coates

UPDATE: 1:40 p.m.

Photos from the scene of a landslide in Peachland show a large mass of earth and trees has slumped down off a hillside and is covering the southbound lane of Highway 97.

The slide happened on the stretch beside the lake where Highway 97 is two lanes wide.

The material appears to have fallen down from Renfrew Road.

ORIGINAL: 1:15 p.m.

Castanet is receiving reports that traffic on Highway 97 is tied up by a rockslide at Renfrew Road in Peachland.

Renfrew is a small frontage road, on the southbound side of the highway where it runs along the shore of Okanagan Lake.

It's unclear if any material involved in the slide is covering the highway, or just Renfrew.

