37392
32861

West Kelowna  

Landslide in Peachland

- | Story: 185340

UPDATE: 1:40 p.m.

Photos from the scene of a landslide in Peachland show a large mass of earth and trees has slumped down off a hillside and is covering the southbound lane of Highway 97.

The slide happened on the stretch beside the lake where Highway 97 is two lanes wide.

The material appears to have fallen down from Renfrew Road.

ORIGINAL: 1:15 p.m.

Castanet is receiving reports that traffic on Highway 97 is tied up by a rockslide at Renfrew Road in Peachland.

Renfrew is a small frontage road, on the southbound side of the highway where it runs along the shore of Okanagan Lake.

It's unclear if any material involved in the slide is covering the highway, or just Renfrew.

Send your news, photos and video to [email protected]

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More West Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All West Kelowna News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
36509


37590


Real Estate
2927558
68 Certified Org. acres - Armstrong
$910,000
more details




Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Chief
Chief Kelowna SPCA >




38083


screen-shot-2017-01-05-at-2-18-22-pm

TGIF Gifs – January 6, 2016

Galleries
Back for 2017, it’s the best gifs of the week! The birth of a supervillain In Australia, even the sky wants to kill you Guy...
screen-shot-2017-01-05-at-2-46-40-pm
TGIF Gifs – January 6, 2016 (2)
Galleries
Did we mention we like dogs? untitled untitled And……
You can see the frustration of the mascot…
You can see the frustration of the mascot…
Must Watch
People falling down is truly the purest form of humor.
nicole_kidman_and_keith_urban_tell_kids_its_kissy_kissy_time_to_get_privacy.jpg
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban tell kids it’s ‘kissy kissy time’ to get privacy
Showbiz
Nicole Kidman is surprisingly upfront with her children when it...
Guy flying his drone up a mountain, gets amazing footage
Guy flying his drone up a mountain, gets amazing footage
Must Watch
This isn’t one of those cheap drones you walk out of Best...


West Kelowna Quick Links City of West Kelowna
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
Central Okanagan Regional District
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
District of Peachland
Interior Health
School District 23
Westside Tourism
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
33119