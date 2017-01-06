Landslide being cleared

Photo: Carol Wardley

UPDATE: 3 p.m.

Emergency repairs are underway on a sewer line break at the scene of a landslide in Peachland.

Due to a power pole being undermined in the slide, power will be out for customers from Lipsett Street south to the Fish Lake area for what is expected to be a brief period this afternoon.

UPDATE: 2:45 p.m.

The District of Peachland says the landslide has limited traffic on Highway 97 to single-lane alternating, just north of Antlers Beach.

Emergency crews and equipment are on site, clearing the debris and managing traffic, along with staff and geotechnical engineers.

The slide ruptured a sewer main in the same location, and BC Hydro crews are on site monitoring a power pole that has been undermined.

No homes are threatened by the collapse, and no one has been injured.

Residents in the area are urged to reduce their water and sewer use as much as possible until further notice.

UPDATE: 1:40 p.m.

Photos from the scene of a landslide in Peachland show a large mass of earth and trees has slumped down off a hillside and is covering the southbound lane of Highway 97.

The slide happened on the stretch beside the lake where Highway 97 is two lanes wide.

The material appears to have fallen down from Renfrew Road.

ORIGINAL: 1:15 p.m.

Castanet is receiving reports that traffic on Highway 97 is tied up by a rockslide at Renfrew Road in Peachland.

Renfrew is a small frontage road, on the southbound side of the highway where it runs along the shore of Okanagan Lake.

It's unclear if any material involved in the slide is covering the highway, or just Renfrew.

