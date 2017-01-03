Okanagan at night

37392
“I am very colour blind so I don’t really see all the great colours in most settings, but at night the lights and reflections are awesome to me,” Randy Mueller said.

Mueller said he took more than 200 images, capturing light, water, snow, ice and mountains, from 10 p.m. to midnight. 

Most of the images were taken at the dog beach at the bottom of Princeton Avenue in Peachland looking toward Naramata and Penticton. Two other images were taken from Coldham Road looking toward Kelowna and Mission. 

“I picked these locations for the vantage of the sky and scenery plus the absence of artificial light sources, which is getting harder all the time in town,” Mueller said. 

Mueller and his wife, who was diagnosed with cancer, would often sit outside and watch the stars together. 

The high school sweethearts were married for 34 years and his wife had always wanted to see the northern lights but before she got a chance, she passed away.

“I miss her so much and know she is in heaven and looking at the stars from the top looking down,” he said. 

“In a weird type of way we might be looking at the same stars.”

