Cougar seen on Westside

Photo: Getty Images

There have been numerous bobcat sightings in the Okanagan as of late with new reports coming in weekly, but a bigger cat was spotted on the Westside Monday morning.

Peter Haslock, who is a member of the strata council at Terravita in Shannon Lake, told Castanet a cougar was seen running through the development.

“We are situated along the third hole at Shannon Lake Golf course and we are accustomed to coyotes and other assorted varieties of wild life,” said Haslock. "This morning, however, at 7 a.m., a resident who has a corner suite which faces the mountain and park behind the building was surprised when a cougar ran past him within a few feet of his deck and dashed up the hill behind him.”

Haslock said this is the first cougar sighting he is aware of in the area and wanted to let the public know the big cat was seen in a residential area.

“There are kids in the immediate vicinity whose yards back onto the course,” he added.