37392
32861

West Kelowna  

Cougar seen on Westside

- | Story: 184927

There have been numerous bobcat sightings in the Okanagan as of late with new reports coming in weekly, but a bigger cat was spotted on the Westside Monday morning.

Peter Haslock, who is a member of the strata council at Terravita in Shannon Lake, told Castanet a cougar was seen running through the development.

“We are situated along the third hole at Shannon Lake Golf course and we are accustomed to coyotes and other assorted varieties of wild life,” said Haslock. "This morning, however, at 7 a.m., a resident who has a corner suite which faces the mountain and park behind the building was surprised when a cougar ran past him within a few feet of his deck and dashed up the hill behind him.”

Haslock said this is the first cougar sighting he is aware of in the area and wanted to let the public know the big cat was seen in a residential area.

“There are kids in the immediate vicinity whose yards back onto the course,” he added.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More West Kelowna News

37167
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All West Kelowna News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
36509


38124


Real Estate
2637722
3310 Mathews Road
5 bedrooms 4 baths
$1,790,000
more details
36282


36105


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Noel
Noel Kelowna SPCA >




36106


We can’t help but be impressed by this ATM machine heist

We can’t help but be impressed by this ATM machine heist

Must Watch
While we can all agree that theft is bad, most of us have probably also enjoyed a good heist movie. And this theft of an ATM...
andrew_garfield_donald_trump_is_not_a_real_christian.jpg
Andrew Garfield: ‘Donald Trump is not a real Christian’
Showbiz
Actor Andrew Garfield has backed Pope Francis in questioning U.S.
thetango-bestofseven-1230201667
Best of Seven – Best food of 2016
Galleries
Now that 2016 is in the books, let’s look back at some of...
madonna_and_rocco_reunite_on_vacation_with_david_blaine.jpg
Madonna and Rocco reunite on vacation with David Blaine
Music
Magician David Blaine is reportedly helping Madonna mend her...
Squad Goals
Squad Goals
Must Watch
Watson is a Golden Retriever who can perform a trust fall on...


West Kelowna Quick Links City of West Kelowna
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
Central Okanagan Regional District
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
District of Peachland
Interior Health
School District 23
Westside Tourism
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37524
36358