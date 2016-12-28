A drunk Christmas morning

Photo: Castanet Staff

While many spent Christmas morning unwrapping presents and sipping eggnog, a West Kelowna man spent it in cuffs.

Police received a report of a man driving his black Ford Explorer erratically near Boucherie Road and Sunnyside Road, at 10:30 a.m. on Christmas.

The driver was reportedly weaving in and out of traffic and crossing the centre line.

The witness gave police the licence plate of the vehicle, allowing officers to quickly find the driver and pull him over as he was pulling into a driveway.

“Officers at the scene detected what they believed to be strong symptoms of impairment by alcohol from the driver,” said Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey of the Kelowna RCMP in a statement.

The 50-year-old man was breathalyzed by police and blew over two and half times the legal limit.

He was held in custody overnight and is expected to appear in court in February.