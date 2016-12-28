37392
34523

West Kelowna  

A drunk Christmas morning

- | Story: 184633

While many spent Christmas morning unwrapping presents and sipping eggnog, a West Kelowna man spent it in cuffs.

Police received a report of a man driving his black Ford Explorer erratically near Boucherie Road and Sunnyside Road, at 10:30 a.m. on Christmas. 

The driver was reportedly weaving in and out of traffic and crossing the centre line. 

The witness gave police the licence plate of the vehicle, allowing officers to quickly find the driver and pull him over as he was pulling into a driveway.

“Officers at the scene detected what they believed to be strong symptoms of impairment by alcohol from the driver,” said Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey of the Kelowna RCMP in a statement. 

The 50-year-old man was breathalyzed by police and blew over two and half times the legal limit.

He was held in custody overnight and is expected to appear in court in February. 

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More West Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All West Kelowna News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
36509


38018


Real Estate
2911947
#109 539 Yates
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$299,900
more details
37329


37805


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Sable
Sable Kelowna SPCA >




37334


thetango-weirdwednesday-1024201689

Weird Wednesday – December 28, 2016

Galleries
A twisted Weird Wednesday awaits you.
thetango-weirdwednesday-1122201676
Weird Wednesday – December 28, 2016 (2)
Galleries
For some people, 2017 will be a year to question their fashion,
Overpopulation – The Human Explosion Explained
Overpopulation – The Human Explosion Explained
Must Watch
I expected this video to be a lot more grim. Instead I got...
Mila Kunis speaks Russian to rude reporter
Mila Kunis speaks Russian to rude reporter
Must Watch
Shut up Meg. But in all seriousness, the question was said in a...
mark_hamill_remembers_space_twin_carrie_fisher_in_touching_tribute.jpg
Mark Hamill remembers ‘space twin’ Carrie Fisher in touching tribute
Showbiz
Mark Hamill has paid tribute to his late Star Wars co-star Carrie...


West Kelowna Quick Links City of West Kelowna
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
Central Okanagan Regional District
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
District of Peachland
Interior Health
School District 23
Westside Tourism
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
36912