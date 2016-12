Photo: Randy Millis

When life gives you lemons, make lemonade.

When it gives you snow, go sledding!

That was the spirit when friends and several families gathered to enjoy the Boxing Day snow at Hudson Road Elementary in West Kelowna, Monday.

The group braved -5 C temperatures to enjoy some good, old-fashioned tobogganing.

Today's forecast calls for clouds and a 60 per cent chance of flurries with a high of -2 C.