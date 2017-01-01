A new Chief takes over

Each year, Castanet selects a newsmaker of the year, a person, group or thing that had a great impact on the region. In 2016, we selected newly elected Westbank First Nation Chief Roxanne Lindley, the first female chief of the band.

What do Israel and the United Arab Emirates have in common with Westbank First Nation?

A lot, according to Chief Roxanne Lindley.

Lindley, the first woman to lead one of the most progressive and affluent First Nations in the province, was elected to office in September, unseating Robert Louie, chief of the WFN since 2002.

During a year-end interview, the term "out-of-the-box" comes to mind in describing some of the initiatives Lindley is pursuing with her council.

"I really like that. I do believe in being a very creative, innovative person. I like out-of-the-box thinking," she said.

"Any of the staff I've had discussions with, I've put that concept out there. One of the things I was told many years ago is, if you have it in you to dream, you have it in you to succeed. I really do believe that."

Which brings us back to the Middle East.

"We are looking at international relationships and partnerships. Next year, we have an invite to go to Israel and perhaps partner with them.

"We are looking at initiatives such as medical marijuana. Israel, since the early 1960s, has done a phenomenal amount of research, they are really the best in the world.

"We also got an invite from top officials with the United Arab Emirates. There are initiatives they have been successful with and are willing to share."

Lindley says there is a lot of interest in indigenous people from Europe.

"They love our history, they love our culture."

Closer to home, Lindley says it's been a busy three months as she and her new council get familiar with their new positions and look ahead to the next three years.

At their first meeting in September, she asked council to provide a plan of what their goals, aspirations and vision for the next three years looks like.

"I look forward, in early January, to present what I foresee us doing the next three years," she said.

"We are looking at Westbank First Nation as a government. We are looking at different economic initiatives. When we are looking at Westbank First Nation we are looking at, first and foremost, governing, locally.

"We've had an informal meeting with Premier Christy Clark and we've talked about some of the initiatives that will impact our beautiful valley. We've met with the regional district, City of Kelowna and are looking at how we can work together."

The new chief didn't comment on the failed WFN hospital and loss of about $8 million.

"We will deal with those issues when they do come forward. But, I am confident with our legal counsel and with our senior managers that we are going to continue to go forward."

As for the project itself?

"I would say that ship has sailed and it's gone. I don't expect to see it again to be quite honest.

"If that comes up and (membership) say they want to do it, then we as a council would honour those desires. I do believe if we brought that up, no one would want to move forward with that initiative."

The new chief says she wants to move forward, not look back.

"I won't forget about the past ... but we, as a council, will do things differently. We do believe in transparency, open-door administration and being accountable."