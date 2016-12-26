No. 6: 'No' to city hall

Castanet is counting down the top stories of 2016. We'll count down the top 10 to Dec. 31 and feature our newsmaker of the year on Jan. 1.

Today is No. 6 – a bitter battle and a close vote as West Kelowna weighed in on a new city hall.

More division within the City of West Kelowna.

This time, over construction of a new city hall as part of a larger civic complex on Elliott Road.

Two attempts to get voter assent for approval of a borrowing bylaw to build the facility were shot down.

First, an Alternative Approval Process vote failed, as to did the ensuring city-side referendum.

The city had hoped to borrow the necessary funds to build a new city hall to replace the overcrowded, and inadequate city hall in the former Mount Boucherie Community Centre.

First, it was the AAP, which asks residents opposed to a borrowing initiative to sign a form stating they are against borrowing the funds. In this case, it was $10.5 million.

A vigorous no campaign, led by spokesman Ian Graham mobilized to defeat the request.

"There are a lot of questions and there are some answers, but not all of the answers make a lot of sense," said Graham about the Elliott Road city hall and civic centre.

"I believe they will need a city hall. I'm not sure if they will need it in 2016 ... They think they need it just now. I'm not sure they have proven it just yet, but the way they are doing it just now, we are not going to get much proof."

The borrowing bylaw was shot down with far more than the required 10 per cent opposed.

Rather than scrap the idea altogether, the city, after much debate, went to a full city-wide referendum.

City council also changed the way the project would be financed, asking for just $7.7 million in borrowing.

As the referendum campaign got rolling, a water quality advisory for users within the Lakeview Water System was issued, turning the campaign into a battle over clean water versus a city hall.

The city stated there was no correlation between a new water system and a new city hall.

The no side was not buying the argument.

The public sided with the no side, shooting down the referendum by a narrow 27 votes.

A recount was debated, but never requested.

Council is expected to look at other options in the new year.

In the meantime, money will be spent to upgrade the current Mount Boucherie site.