Rockets blast off in the 3rd

Photo: Wayne Moore Ryan Gropp pulls himself up from the Rockets bench with a throng of enemy eyes looking on.

The Kelowna Rockets saved their best for last.

The Rockets erased a one goal deficit with four unanswered goals in the third period in a 6-3 victory over the red hot Seattle Thunderbirds in a holiday matinee at Prospera Place.

Calvin Thurkauf and Nick Merkley keyed the comeback.

With the teams playing four-on-four, Merkley circled the net, powered the puck in front and slid it across the crease where Thurkauf banged home his second of the game to tie it.

Twenty-four seconds later, Reid Gardiner banged home a similar goal, this time with defenceman Devante Stephens playing the Merkley role with a wraparound with T-Birds goaltender Matt Berlin getting an initial pad on.

Late in the period, goals from Carsen Twarynski and a superb individual effort from Merkley 27 seconds later, provided the margin of victory.

Rockets head coach Jason Smith said nothing special was said in the room before the third period.

"I think it was the type of period we wanted to play the whole game. We had more energy and more jump. We had pace to our game," said Smith.

"The first two periods, we were a little bit stale, but we kept the game where we were still in it, and gave ourselves an opportunity."

The Rockets seized the opportunity against a Seattle team which came in 17-1-0-1 in its last 19 games.

Thurkauf scored twice and also levelled Ryan Gropp with a thunderous hit in the second period, sending the Seattle forward head long into the Rockets bench.

It's a candidate for hit-of-the-year which had the Swiss forward beaming after the game.

"It was kind of lucky he went over the boards, but it gave me an adrenalin rush and gave the team an adrenalin rush," said Thurkauf.

"It got the team fired up. I think from hits we can gain energy. They start to back off and it makes room for other players."

Merkley had a goal and two assists while Leif Mattson also scored for the Rockets. Stephens had a pair of assists.

Ethan Bear had a goal and two assists for the U.S. Division leading T-Birds.

The Rockets have now won three in a row and six of seven since the beginning of February.

"I think we're making progress. I think that's a part of really growing as a team," said Smith.

"You go through a little adversity, and when things aren't going well, it's about how you go from there and what you do the next time you're on the ice."

The Rockets were the lone B.C. Division team to win on BC Day as both the Kamloops Blazers and Prince George Cougars fell Monday afternoon.

Kelowna sits four points in back of Kamloops and just eight behind the Cougars. They hold games in hand on both.

The Rockets are off until Friday when they entertain the Spokane Chiefs. The Cougars invade Prospera Place Saturday.