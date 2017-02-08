Rockets streak snapped

Photo: Wayne Moore - Castanet file photo Rudolfs Balcers had a three point night leading Kamloops past the Rockets Wednesday

The Kelowna Rockets winning streak was halted at three.

After back-to-back wins in Prince George over the weekend, the Rockets ran into a hot Connor Ingram in a 6-0 loss in Kamloops Wednesday.

Despite outshooting the Blazers 15-6 in the opening period, including 12-1 at one point, the Rockets couldn't find a way to solve Ingram.

It cost them late in the period when Nolan Kneen beat Michael Herringer with what would stand up as the game winning goal.

Goals 40 seconds apart by Garrett Pilon and Collin Shirley just past the midway point of the second all but sealed it.

The Blazers put the game away with three more in the third.

Rudolfs Balcers had a goal and two helpers for the Blazers.

Each team had 33 shots on the night.

Kamloops opened a seven point lead over the Rockets in the battle for second in the BC Division .

The Rockets look to get back into the win column Friday night when they entertain the Vancouver Giants in the first half of a home-and-home set between the two teams.