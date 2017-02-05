Rockets complete sweep

Photo: James Doyle

What a difference a few months make.

Early in the season, the Kelowna Rockets couldn't beat the Prince George Cougars. In fact, they could barely find a way to put the puck in the net against their northern rivals.

Saturday, the Rockets completed a Prince George double, beating the Cougars 5-1. They upended the same Cougars 3-2 the night before.

Kole Lind and Reid Gardiner both had big nights for the Rockets. Gardiner had two goals and an assist while Lind chipped in with a goal and two assists.

Lind had a pair of goals in Friday's win.

Nick Merkley scored the other goals for the Rockets.

Kelowna never trailed Saturday.

Nick Merkley scored twice in the opening period, including a later power play marker to open a 2-0 lead.

After Jesse Gabrielle got one back, Gardiner snapped home his first of two just moments later to restore the two goal lead.

Lind and Gardiner again on the power play rounded out the scoring in the final period.

Michael Herringer again went the distance for the Rockets turning aside 27 shots. Ty Edmonds faced 30 Rocket shots on the night.

The Rockets scored twice on the power play, while holding the Cougars with nothing on their three chances.

Kelowna has now won three-in-a-row in February.

They'll try to make it four-for-four in Kamloops Wednesday. The Rockets return home to host Vancouver Friday in the first of a home-and-home set.