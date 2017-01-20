Rockets fall to lowly Giants

Photo: Vancouver Giants

The Kelowna Rickets squandered two points they probably should have had.

They battled all the way back from a three goal deficit, only to give up the game winner with less than four minutes to go in regulation time, in a 5-4 loss to the Vancouver Giants.

The Giants, sitting in the cellar of the Western Conference, built up a 4-1 lead, before the Rockets roared back.

Cal Foote shorthanded, Kyle Topping and Rodney Southam on the power play brought the Rockets even at 4-4 before the midway mark of the third.

But, they were unable to find the winner or drag the game into overtime.

Ty Ronning scored his 19th of the season with three-and-a-half minutes as the Giants snapped a six-game losing streak.

Calvin Thurkauf scored the other goal for the Rockets, who trailed 2-1 after one and 4-3 after 40 minutes.

The loss was their third in a row.

The Rockets try to jump back into the win column Saturday night when they host the Portland Winterhawks.