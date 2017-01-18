Rockets stumble in OT loss

Photo: Wayne Moore Nick Merkley scores in a losing cause Wednesday.

The Kelowna Rockets weren't good enough for the first 40 minutes to notch a 'W' in the win column.

The Moose Jaw Warriors came into Prospera Place Wednesday and skated away with a 3-2 overtime victory.

Brayden Burke notched the game winner for the visitors. With a lot of open ice during three-on-three overtime, he circled around the Rockets net, skated past the top of the circle before curling into the slot and beating Michael Herringer with a shot that nicked the post and went in.

Before that?

"It was obviously disappointing. We didn't play well enough to win the game for two periods," said head coach Jason Smith.

"We had a hesitation and a pause in our game, especially in our defensive zone where we spent too much time defending and not enough time in the (offensive) zone."

The Rockets also didn't capitalize on a number of quality power play chances. They had two five-on-three advantages and a four minute power play but were slow, tentative and, mostly, ineffective on all of them.

"We definitely have to work on our power play in practice. We have to execute the plays we need to execute better," said forward Nick Merkley.

"Five-on-threes and four-on-threes are premium opportunities to get a goal or create momentum because you force them to make great saves," add Smith.

"We were slow moving the puck, and had a little bit of a pause. When you don't pass the puck tape-to-tape, you can't shoot the puck and you don't create lanes. We didn't get enough to the net, and obviously, we didn't score."

The power play went 0-7 on the night.

The Rockets appeared to open the scoring when Merkley dangled inside the Moose Jaw zone and beat Brody Willms with a nasty wrist shot. The goal was called off when Devante Stephens was called for interference just as Merkley was about to shoot.

After a scoreless first, the visitors jumped out to a 2-0 second period lead. Matt Sozanski beat Herringer during a delayed penalty call, then Tampa Bay prospect Brett Howden sent a back door wrister past the Rockets netminder on a Moose Jaw power play.

Merkley got one back before the end of the period on a heads up play by both Rodney Southam and Lucas Johansen.

Southem chipped the puck toward the penalty boxes as Johansen was stepping out of the box. He fed a perfect pass to Merkley, who deked the defenceman and Willms, circled the net, and tucked the puck into the open side.

Calvin Thurkauf tied it off the rush with a wrist shot from the right circle that seemed to fool Willms.

The Rockets had several chances on the power play after Thurkauf's goal, but were unable to find the winner.

Moose Jaw dominated the overtime period before Burke ended it at 3:05 of sudden death.

The Rockets are back at it Friday night when they travel to Vancouver to face the Giants. Kelowna returns home to host Portland Saturday.