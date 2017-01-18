Lind jumps in draft rankings

Photo: Wayne Moore

A strong first half to the Western Hockey league season has moved Kole Lind into the conversation of a potential first-round NHL draft pick.

The 18-year-old Kelowna Rocket forward is ranked 21st among North American skaters in the mid-season Central Scouting rankings.

Such a ranking would suggest a possible low first-round selection, without factoring in where players in Europe will slot in.

Previous rankings had Lind listed as a B prospect, making him a projected second- or third-round selection.

Through 44 games this season, Lind leads the Rockets in scoring with 20 goals and 52 points. He's 19th in league scoring.

Defenceman Cal Foote is the only other Rockets ranked by Central Scouting. Foote is rated 12th among North American skaters.

Former Rocket and Kelowna native Jonathan Smart is rated 98th.

Despite missing several weeks with injuries, Brandon Wheat King centre Nolan Patrick remains the number one ranked prospect.

This year's draft will be held June 23 and 24 in Chicago.