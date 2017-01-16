Rockets fall in matinee

Photo: Chris Mast

The Kelowna Rockets winning streak is over at three.

In a rare weekday afternoon tilt, the Rockets fell 5-4 to the Everett Silvertips on Martin Luther King Day south of the border.

The Silvertips used a lethal power play and the league's number one penalty kill to douse the Rockets.

Everett scored three times with the man advantage and kept the Rockets at boy on their three opportunities.

Michael Herringer started, but didn't see the end of Monday's game. He was pulled in favour of Brodan Salmond midway through the second period after giving up four goals on just 11 shots.

Neither Herringer or Everett starter Carter Hart were sharp, giving up a combined six goals on 20 shots during then opening period alone.

"I think both goalies would want all three goals back," said Rockets assistant coach Kris Mallette during the post-game radio show.

Lucas Johansen, Jack Cowell, Calvin Thurkauf and Connor Bruggen-Cate scored for the the Rockets, who trailed by a single goal three time in the opening period, but came back to tie it on all three occasions.

Back-to-back power play goals in the second put the Silvertips up by two, a lead they would not relinquish.

Mallette said the team's discipline became an issue as the game wore on.

"They picked us apart all night."

The win may have cost the Rockets more than two points in the standings.

Newly acquired forward Reid Gardiner left the game in the second period after colliding with teammate Calvin Thurkauf.

"He will be evaluated," said Mallette.

"He's a little foggy for sure. It was a big blow."

Gardiner had two assists Monday, giving him six points in four games since joining the Rockets.

The Rockets return home to host the Moose Jaw Warriors Wednesday.