Rockets lay nine on Royals

Photo: Jon Howe

Dillon Dube scored three times and the Kelowna Rockets had their biggest offensive output since the final game of last season in a 9-2 thumping of the Victoria Royals Friday.

The game gave the Rockets a sweep of the two game set in the provincial capital.

Erik Gardiner, Reid Gardiner and Jack Cowell all had a goal and an assist, while James Hilsendager, Tomas Soustal and Devante Stephens added singles.

Cal Foote and newly acquired Carsen Twarynski each had a pair of assists.

Hilsendager and Jack Walker exchanged goals early in the opening period before Dube and the Rockets took over.

Dube scored back-to-back goals to close out the period, then scored midway through the second for the natural hat trick and a three goal lead.

The Rockets quickly turned this into a laugher as Stephens and Soustal scored in quick succession to increase the lead to five. Two more before the end of the second gave the Rockets a comfortable 8-2 lead.

Michael Herringer went the distance, allowing two goals on 21 shots,

Griffen Outhouse was pulled from the game after allowing Dube's third goal, however, he returned less than three minutes later when backup Dean McNabb allowed two goals on just four shots.

Friday's win moves the Rockets two points up on Kamloops for second in the BC Division.

They remain seven behind division leading Prince George. The Cougars stormed back from a 5-1 third period deficit to beat Lethbridge 6-5 in overtime Friday.

The Rockets head to Everett for a holiday Monday matinee before returning home to host the Moose Jaw Warriors Wednesday.